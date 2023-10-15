CHEAT SHEET
Lauren Boebert Spent Campaign Cash at ‘Beetlejuice’ Date’s Bar
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was doing more than just disrupting a crowd with her Beetlejuice boyfriend—she was dishing out campaign cash at his bar, as well. Campaign finance filings by the congresswoman show that in late July, Boebert spent $317.48 worth of campaign cash at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado, Politico reported. Boebert was called out for her outlandish behavior during a showing of the musical in September, where she was eventually kicked out with her date, Quinn Gallagher, the same man who owns Hooch. According to Politico, the reason for the campaign spend was listed as “event catering.” Boebert later confirmed she was no longer dating Gallagher because he is a Democrat.