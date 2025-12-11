Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been filmed hopelessly attempting to get her staff through the door at a Christmas party held by disgraced former congressman George Santos.

Boebert’s personal staff were shunned from the “Santos Claus” event held in D.C. on Tuesday night.

Santos, who was released from prison in October, bragged in a video on X before the event about how strict his door list was.

“See you at the party, and oh, if I don’t see you, that means you didn’t work hard enough. Bye.”

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert was looking to have a fun night out with her staff at George Santos' holiday party in D.C. -- but the vibe shifted quickly when her aides got bounced at the door.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Boebert can be seen pleading with the bouncer at the unidentified venue, saying, “First of all, we’re on the list, so go ahead and look...”

The short video ends with the bouncer pulling out the guest list to negotiate who can enter the event, after noting, “I know you’re on the list, Lauren.”

US Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, leaves the US Capitol following a House vote on the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. DANIEL HEUER/AFP via Getty Images

TMZ reported that the bouncer is former Matt Gaetz Show producer Vish Burra. Burra, who also worked as an aide for Santos, reposted TMZ’s video on X on Wednesday, stating that Santos had enforced the strict door list.

“Being the bouncer for the Santos Claus 2025 Christmas Party is not for the faint of heart,” Burra wrote.

“But all of you must understand: THE QUEEN SANTOS GETS WHAT SHE WANTS, AND SHE ONLY WANTED HANDPICKED PEOPLE ON THE LIST!”

Burra told TMZ that Boebert and one of her staffers were on the list, however Santos had not approved the rest of her team entry to the party.

He said Santos “was adamant he wanted everyone he had picked to be at the party.”

Burra was fired from One America News last month after sharing a “highly offensive” anti-semitic video on social media.

TMZ said around 100 people were granted entry to Santos’ party including conservative blogger Meghan McCain and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wound up on Santos’ social media after the event.

Greene was a vocal Santos ally who had previously called for his prison sentence to be commuted.

Absolute legends came through tonight! ❤️



Thank you all for a wonderful evening with friends.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna reportedly found herself in a similar situation to Boebert. While she was granted entry, several of her staffers were stopped at the door.

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Santos, Luna and Boebert for comment.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, who was interviewed by TMZ outside the party, said the “party was rocking, man.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Friday, September 19, 2025. The house passed a continuing resolution to fund the government into November and a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“I’m glad he’s out of prison,” Burchett said of Santos. “I saw people getting turned away while I was coming in. I’m not used to that,” the TKTK-year-old added.

“They had caviar, which I’ve never actually seen in real life… They had these humongous shrimp and then they had that chocolate fountain.”

As well as politicians, Santos invited fellow former criminals to his festive shindig, including convicted fraudsters Martin Shkreli and Anna Delvey.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., makes his way to the U.S. Capitol before the House voted to expel him from Congress on Friday, December 01, 2023. Also pictured his aide Vish Burra. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Shkreli was found guilty on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud in 2017. He was released from jail in 2022.

Russian-born Delvey posed as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes and was the subject of the Netflix documentary Inventing Anna.

She served nearly four years in a New York State prison for fraud before her 2021 release.

Santos had his 87-month prison sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft quashed by Donald Trump in October.