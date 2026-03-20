Lauren Boebert Turns on Trump Over Demand for War Billions

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert said she will not support the Trump administration’s request for $200 billion to fund the Iran war effort while people in her home state of Colorado cannot afford to live.

The Republican lawmaker told CNN that she will not vote for the eye-watering war supplemental requested by the Pentagon to provide additional funding for President Donald Trump’s conflict in the Middle East.

“I am a ‘no.’ I’ve already told leadership. I am a ‘no’ on any war supplementals. I am so tired of spending money elsewhere,” Boebert said.

“I am tired of the industrial-war complex getting all of our hard-earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can’t afford to live. We need America First policies right now, and that? I’m not doing that.”

Lauren Boebert blasted the Iran war funding request while speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju on Capitol Hill. Screengrab/CNN

Boebert is the latest MAGA figure to speak out against Trump’s multibillion-dollar war on Iran, which has dragged on for nearly three weeks and has no clear end in sight.

The president has repeatedly insisted the conflict is going well and will end soon, while simultaneously demanding that more countries join in to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane in order to ease the global oil and gas price crisis that his war has triggered.

The Pentagon is now asking Congress to approve an additional $200 billion supplemental to fund the war in Iran, at a time when tens of millions of Americans are suffering through a cost-of-living crisis made worse by rising gas and energy prices.

“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at a Thursday press conference. “So we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure we’re properly funded for what’s being done, and for what we may have to do in the future.”

Trump was asked why his administration is requesting such a large sum when the 79-year-old has consistently insisted that the war in Iran is nearly over.

“We’re in very good shape, but we want to be in the best shape, the best shape we’ve ever been in,” Trump said during a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. “It’s a small price to pay to make sure that we stay tippy-top.”

White House officials are reportedly not hopeful the Pentagon’s $200 billion request will be approved by Congress. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy suggested he would only support the funding if the White House provides better explanations on how it will use the money to actually end the war.

“What are we doing? We’re talking about boots on the ground. We’re talking about that kind of extended activity. Now we’re in a whole ‘nother zip code,” Roy told CNN. “They’ve got a whole lot more briefing and a whole lot more explaining to do on how we’re going to pay for it and what the mission is here.”