Rep. Lauren Boebert Wins Re-Election in Colorado Recount
NARROW VICTORY
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s re-election was confirmed Monday after a recount was called to confirm her slim victory over Democratic rival Adam Frisch. On Monday, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) certified the result of the state’s Third Congressional District, confirming that the gun-loving Republican won the race by just 546 votes. Frisch had already conceded the race last month, but a recount was automatically triggered by Colorado law, which calls for a recount when the margin between candidates is half a percent or less. Even before the recount, Boebert struck a triumphant tone in a message to her supporters. “Our conservative policies will help all Americans to overcome the challenges we face so each of us has the opportunity to live our very best life,” she wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Thank you for entrusting me to help lead the way. I’ll be working every day to prove I can get the job done right.”