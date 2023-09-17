CHEAT SHEET
Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Beau Owns Drag Show-Hosting Bar
HYPOCRISY REIGNS
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Beetlejuice date owns and operates a gay-friendly bar in Aspen, according to the New York Post—all while Boebert has positioned herself as firmly anti-LGBTQ. Quinn Gallagher co-owns the Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, a bar that has hosted drag shows and events during Aspen’s Gay Ski Week. Boebert has repeatedly railed against LGBTQ rights, urging Twitter followers to take their kids to “CHURCH, not drag bars” in a post last year. The two were kicked out of a Denver production of Beetlejuice last week after Boebert was caught vaping, with video released later in the week showing the two fondling each other in the family-filled audience.