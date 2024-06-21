Lauren Boebert’s Democratic Rival Releases New Ad Targeting Her Performance at ‘Beetlejuice’
IN THE HOT SEAT
John Padora is using the infamous security camera footage of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) groping her boyfriend and vaping during a performance of Beetlejuice in a new attack ad. In the ad, the Democrat sits in Boebert’s seat in the theater to remind Coloradans what took place on that notorious April day in 2022. Padora also called Boebert a carpetbagger because she switched from Colorado’s third congressional district, where she narrowly won in 2022, to the fourth district in 2023 upon the retirement of her colleague, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO). “I’m sitting in the very same seat that Lauren Boebert got kicked out of, the same way she got kicked out of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” Padora told the camera. “Now she’s picked up her bags and fled to eastern Colorado to run in the Fourth Congressional District. That’s a race I’ve been running since May of 2023.” Boebert is currently up in the polls, according to Raw Story.