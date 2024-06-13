Lauren Boebert’s Ex-Hubby Pleads Guilty to Reckless Endangerment
MAYDAY JAY
Jayson Boebert, ex-husband to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), copped on Wednesday to one count of reckless endangerment in exchange for six months of unsupervised probation, according to court records. Five other outstanding charges he faced stemming from a pair of incidents involving police earlier this year will be dismissed as a part of the plea deal. Jayson was arrested in January after a public altercation with his congresswoman ex-wife at a Colorado restaurant called the Miner’s Claim. He was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, and obstruction of a peace officer, according to court records. Days later, he allegedly got into a shoving match with the 18-year-old son he shares with Boebert, and is accused of grabbing his rifle while the teen called the authorities for help. He was hit with the reckless endangerment charge he pleaded to on Wednesday, as well as charges of prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, and third-degree assault. Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson in May 2023 after nearly 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Their split was finalized that fall.