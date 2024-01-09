Lauren Boebert’s Ex: I Should’ve Handled Restaurant Spat ‘More Responsibly’
‘OVERREACTED’
Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), said Tuesday he “overreacted” on Saturday and shouldn’t have called the cops on the congresswoman despite claiming she punched him in the face at a restaurant, Westworld reported. Lauren has already denied that she ever punched Jayson in a statement to The Daily Beast, saying she’s consulting with a lawyer “about the false claims he made against me.” The alleged fight broke out after the former couple agreed to meet at a restaurant in their hometown, hours after Lauren claimed she rejected a hug from Jayson when she picked up her son from his house. Jayson told Westworld that he’s since called the local PD and asked them to not pursue charges against his ex. “She’s a good person,” he said. “She didn't deserve that.” Overall, he said he now wishes the incident “hadn’t happened” and that he’d acted different when he and Lauren were still together.