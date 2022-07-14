Boebert’s Gun-Loving Restaurant Shuts Down With Final ‘Covfefe’ Message
86’ED EVERYTHING
Firebrand Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s gun and QAnon employee-loving restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, has officially closed its doors. As The Daily Beast’s politics newsletter Pay Dirt noted last month, Shooters Grill’s lease was set to be revoked in August by the landlord. And on Sunday, it closed with a sign out front reading: “Stay Tuned. #Covfefe.” “We were like a family. I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life. We lived and breathed it every single day,” Boebert said on Sunday after closing the eatery. “They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.” The restaurant closure follows Boebert in recent weeks being baffled by bricks at a construction site in the Washington, D.C., area.