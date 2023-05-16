Lauren Boebert’s Husband Furious as He’s Served Divorce Papers

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has filed to divorce her husband of two decades, according to court records obtained Tuesday by The Daily Beast.

The April 25 filing seeks to dissolve her marriage to Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons. An affidavit of service, also obtained by The Daily Beast, indicated that Jayson Boebert appeared to be caught off guard by the court proceedings. He chased away a process server with an expletive-laden tirade and let his dogs loose when he was served with the divorce papers, the affidavit said.

“Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry,” the process server wrote. “I tried to hand him the documents but did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

The document noted that Jayson was cleaning a gun and drinking a “tall glass of beer” when he was served.

Boebert, who has repeatedly spoken of the importance of “family values” in her short political career, told The Daily Beast in a statement Tuesday that the divorce was due to “irreconcilable differences.”

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” the statement said. “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences.”

Boebert previously said she met Jayson when she was 16 and working at Burger King. The couple had their first kid, Tyler, when she was 18, and they recently shared that they’re about to become grandparents.

Jayson did not immediately return a phone call or text from The Daily Beast on Tuesday. He told the Daily Mail he’s “torn” by the divorce, which he described as “a horrible moment in my life.”

“I love her too much to say anything bad about her,” Jayson said. “She is the mother of my children and my partner for the last 20 years. Please just let me have some peace.”

Boebert’s office did not answer when asked if she intends to keep her married surname.

“I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” her statement said.

Jayson and Boebert had their fair share of brushes with law enforcement during their time together. Jayson was arrested in 2004 for exposing his penis to two women at a bowling alley—a crime he pleaded guilty to. Boebert, who was then 17-year-old Lauren Opal Roberts, was at the bowling alley, too, but she reportedly stayed with Jason.

That same year, Jayson and Boebert were arrested for separate incidents in which they reportedly abused each other. Jayson was arrested on a domestic violence charge that February, while Boebert was slapped with charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief and underage drinking in May.

Boebert landed herself in hot water again in 2010—with a neighbor accusing her two pitbulls of attacking a pup. Boebert pleaded guilty to a “dog at large” charge and paid a $75 fine.

Boebert was arrested again in 2015 for disorderly conduct at a country music festival, and was charged with careless driving a year later after she rolled her truck into a ditch.

More recently, neighbors of the couple called 911 in August and accused Jayson of running over their mailbox and threatening them. In 911 calls obtained by The Denver Post, a neighbor is heard yelling to a dispatcher, “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson. He’s running over my mailbox right now... Stop you jackass. Get the fuck out of here.”

No arrests were made and the local sheriff’s office remained tight-lipped about the incident.