Lauren Boebert’s Son Called 911 on His Dad for ‘Throwing Him Around the House’
‘TEST THE BULL’
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) son called 911 in December on his father, Jayson Boebert, telling the operator that his dad was “throwing him around the house,” Insider reported Thursday. On the call, the teen is reportedly heard sobbing while struggling to breathe and speak. “He just does this to me so much,” he said in tears, telling the operator that his father had gotten physical with him and was “throwing me across” the house. Boebert and Jayson weren’t staying together at the time—Boebert was staying at a farmhouse on the property of the main house, where Jayson was. The couple filed for divorce earlier this month. After Boebert’s son hung up the phone, he went to the farmhouse where Boebert was. Then, he called the operator back and recanted his story. “All I wanted to say was is me and my dad were starting to yell, he didn’t really get physical with me,” the teen said before Boebert took the phone. “Hi I’m the mom,” she said. “Just to let you know, I have him. His dad’s at the house… He doesn’t need help.” Police showed up anyway, finding no visible marks on the teen. “He overreacted,” Jayson told Insider. “Every teenage boy is going to want to test the bull. We’ve gotten over it.”