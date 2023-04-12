Teen Badly Injured in Car Wreck Caused By Lauren Boebert’s Son: Report
‘HARM WAS DEFINITELY DONE’
A teenager who was injured in a single-vehicle crash last September alongside Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son—who was behind the wheel—says the Colorado congresswoman is “downplaying” the incident, according to a report in Denver Westword. Noble D’Amato told the publication that Tyler Boebert was sober but “driving so fucking fast” when their vehicle flipped into a creekbed, leaving D’Amato with multiple concussions and a severely lacerated hand. D’Amato was hit with charges of unlawful possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after Colorado State Police found unprescribed Xanax and marijuana on his person. Boebert, meanwhile, was issued a ticket alleging careless driving causing bodily injury, with local prosecutors later reducing the case to a “defective vehicle for headlights” ticket as part of a plea deal. Rep. Boebert’s office told Westword that D’Amato’s injury “was superficial at best.” D’Amato called the statement “bullshit,” adding later, “The fact that they’re downplaying it like this is something else… Harm was definitely done.”