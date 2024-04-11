Boebert’s Son Tells Court He Can’t Find an Attorney in His Price Range
TIMES ARE HARD
Tyler Boebert has reportedly been having issues finding a lawyer to represent him in a case involving a string of crimes he allegedly committed in the Colorado district represented by his mother, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). Tyler, 18, faces 14 charges in the alleged February crime spree, including three felony counts of criminal possession of identity documents. He appeared solo and “looking extra spiffy” in Garfield County court on Thursday, according to a report by Denver outlet Westword. “We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices,” Tyler told the judge. “Worst case scenario, if we can’t get something figured out with the lawyer then we’re going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me.” The judge advised Tyler that it was “a good idea” to apply for a public defender even as he continues to search for private representation, according to Westword. The 18-year-old was arrested on Feb. 28 after a “string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in Rifle, Colorado just over a week earlier, police said at the time.