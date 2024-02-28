Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son was arrested Tuesday and now faces 22 charges relating to an alleged crime wave in Colorado, authorities said.

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of the MAGA congresswoman, was taken into custody at around 2:30 p.m. “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property,” in Rifle—a town in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which his mom currently represents—the Rifle Police Department said.

The teen now faces “four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses,” the department added.

Online records from the Garfield County Jail show that those other offenses include four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four misdemeanor counts of ID theft, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass, and three counts of theft of under $300.

The arrest is the latest drama involving Lauren Boebert’s family which has come as she runs for election in a new Colorado district. (In December, the congresswoman said the switch would offer her a “fresh start” after what has been “a pretty difficult year for me and my family.”)

The Trump loyalist’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested last month for an alleged assault on Tyler. That arrest also followed an incident three days earlier in which Jayson called 911 claiming that he had been repeatedly punched by Lauren Boebert, though authorities cleared her of wrongdoing.

She was granted a restraining order against Jayson earlier this month, a move that he described as a “cruel and unfair” attempt at stopping him from seeing his kids.

The conservative lawmaker was also caught up in another messy headline-generating incident last September relating to her behavior in a Denver theater during a live production of Beetlejuice.

After initially insisting she hadn’t been vaping during the show, she later admitted that she had when security camera footage emerged refuting her initial denials. Apologizing for the contradiction, she noted that she had been having a “challenging personal time” after a “public and difficult divorce.”

Tyler Boebert—who became a father last year, making his mom a 36-year-old grandmother—has also previously been in the public eye. In September 2022, at the age of 17, Tyler flipped his dad’s SUV, injuring Noble D’Amato, a friend who was also in the car at the time. D’Amato later criticized the Boebert family for allegedly downplaying the incident.