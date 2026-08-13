Lauren Boebert’s Son Enters Plea in Disturbing Child Abuse Case

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert’s eldest son has accepted a plea deal in a child abuse case that could send him to jail, according to a new report.

The embattled 21-year-old will plead guilty to child abuse and negligence without injury, TMZ reported, citing an offer from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office in Colorado.

The office has recommended up to 30 days in jail and a year of supervised probation, and has also requested that Tyler, who is himself a young father, complete a parenting program.

Boebert’s mugshot. Garfield County Sheriff's Office

This reported plea relates to Tyler’s son wandering off twice while in his care in 2025. This is distinct from the felony sexual exploitation charges in Garfield County.

Those charges include sexual exploitation of a child, inducing or enticing a minor for sexual exploitation, possession of child sexual exploitation material with intent, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court records show the conduct underlying those charges is alleged to have begun in January 2024, when Tyler was 18. That case was filed in early August. According to TMZ, the charges stem from a video Tyler allegedly filmed in early 2024 with his then-girlfriend, who was 17 at the time, and who contacted police after the video was leaked.

“I love my son,” Colorado Representative Boebert said in a statement following his arrest. “We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

Tyler was released on a $10,000 bond.

Tyler has a lengthy history of legal trouble. In September 2022, he was ticketed for careless driving after allegedly flipping his father’s SUV into a creek bed, an incident that left a passenger with severe lacerations and multiple concussions, Westword reported.

That charge was later downgraded to a citation for defective headlights as part of a plea deal. In January 2024, Tyler called 911 to allege that his father, Jayson Boebert, had assaulted him, pushing him to the ground and putting his thumb into his mouth while carrying a rifle, also according to Westword.

Jayson was arrested and charged with six crimes, three tied to a separate domestic violence incident involving the congresswoman. Weeks later, Tyler himself was arrested and charged with 22 crimes, including five felonies, connected to a series of thefts and the use of credit cards stolen from local gas stations.

At the time, Boebert said, “I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”

Tyler Boebert received a citation last year for “criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.” Rifle Police Department

Tyler has since faced two separate child abuse cases involving his young son wandering away while in his care. In February, he was cited for child abuse without injury after the boy, then two years old, allegedly wandered off from a family home in Windsor, Colorado, resulting in a citation for criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred.

That case is due to be sentenced next month. His mother had been expected to testify on his behalf before the latest charges emerged.

He also faces a separate sentencing hearing next month in Weld County tied to a misdemeanor child abuse charge from last July. Boebert described that earlier incident as “a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house,” while Tyler called it “a one-time incident that we have addressed as a family.”

Boebert’s office has been contacted for comment, as has Tyler himself. It is unclear if he has a lawyer yet. His mother told a judge in 2024 that he was struggling to find one he could afford to defend him in his trial over alleged car break-ins and property theft.