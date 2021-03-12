Boebert’s Story About Deadly Fight That Made Her Pack Heat Is Bullshit, Says Fact Checker
TOTAL MISFIRE
We all know that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has a decidedly out-there obsession with firearms—now it turns out that her justification for packing heat is total nonsense. Boebert has repeatedly told the story of how she began to carry a gun at work after a man was “beat to death” right outside of the diner she owns in Rifle, Colorado. That’s just not true, according to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker report. The dead man, named Anthony Green, did fight with a man with a prosthetic leg, with a witness telling police that Green “duked that guy out.” Police opened a homicide investigation after Green was found dead on Aug. 22, 2013—but the autopsy report concluded that Green died of “methamphetamine intoxication.” His only injury was a superficial head gash from a fall. The Fact Checker writes: “Boebert is wrong to claim that the man was beaten to death. If anything, Green appears to have been throwing most of the punches. Then he died of a drug overdose.” Not only that, but the fight took place three blocks from her premises—Green just ran past the back of her business before he collapsed. Boebert has not commented.