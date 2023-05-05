22-Year-Old Felon Nabbed in Murder of Esthetician on Popular Hiking Trail

The man accused of murdering a woman as she hiked a popular trail in Phoenix, Arizona, last week has been identified as a 22-year-old felon who was only released from prison on probation in November.

Zion William Teasley made his first court appearance Friday morning, and a judge ordered him to be held without bail for allegedly ambushing Lauren Heike, a 29-year-old esthetician, from behind, stabbing her, then leaving her for dead.

Prosecutors called the attack premeditated, claiming Teasley left DNA at the scene on April 29. They also claimed to have “photographic” and “phone” evidence tying him to the crime.

Teasley didn’t speak at Friday’s hearing after prosecutors asked a judge to deny him bail.

Prosecutors cited the alleged murder and his 2020 convictions for armed robbery and disorderly conduct as reasons to keep Teasley locked up before trial. They also said Teasley bought a plane ticket this week to flee to Detroit. Public records show he has relatives in Michigan.

Phoenix police took Teasley into custody on Thursday, ending a week-long manhunt for a man seen on grainy security camera footage running from the trail shortly after Heike was killed. Prosecutors said people who knew Teasley recognized him in the footage and alerted authorities.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, cops appeared certain they’d got the right guy but said a motive was still unclear. They did not specify if Heike and Teasley knew each other.

“He is the person that we believe to be responsible, or in connection to, the murder of Lauren Heike,” said Phoenix PD Sgt. Melissa Soliz. “We’re hoping that the community can rest a little easier knowing this person is off the streets.”

Reached by phone, a relative of Teasley declined an interview with The Daily Beast. Others could not immediately be reached.

Heike’s family appeared alongside cops at some press updates, describing her as “beautiful, inside and out.”

“She had such a kind heart,” her mother Lana Heike said. “Everybody who met her loved her.”