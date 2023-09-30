Crying Killer of Elderly Singing Coach Pisses Off Judge

Read it at New York Post
A 28-year-old event planner who fatally shoved an elderly Broadway singing coach for no apparent reason last year got an extra six months tacked onto the eight-year sentence under her plea deal by a fed-up judge. “I am really concerned by your apparent inability to take responsibility for your actions,” Justice Felicia Mennin told a weeping Lauren Pazienza on Friday. Pazienza downplayed her culpability to a probation officer and denied in court that she had called 87-year-old grandma Barbara Gustern a “bitch” before drunkenly pushing her down and stalking off.