Lauren Sánchez Gives Awkward Response to Bezos Wedding Question on ‘Today’

Lauren Sánchez didn’t seem overly thrilled to be asked about her wedding plans with Jeff Bezos during an appearance on NBC’s Today show Wednesday.

The billionaire Amazon founder’s fiancée had cheerily spoken to co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her philanthropy and her plans to go on a rocket flight with an all-female crew. She was discussing how Bezos’ own trip to the edge of space had been “very impactful for him” when Guthrie asked: “How’s wedding planning? Is it fun?”

Sánchez let out a scream and looked away before answering: “So you asked…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course we asked!” Guthrie said, with Kotb adding: “How could we not?”

“With the book tour—we talked about the book tour—and you know making these grantees has taken up a lot of my time,” Sánchez said, referring to her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, and the $110 million in grants Bezos’ Day 1 Families Fund announced this week for nonprofits combatting homelessness.

“And then the holidays…” Sánchez continued, to which Kotb said: “You’ll get to it.”

“No, I’m getting to it right now,” Sánchez responded. “Very excited about it. Thinking about the dress, I have to say. I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board.”

“I never thought at 54—I’m going to be 55—that I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married,” she continued. “I mean life is just beginning. When I was 20, I thought: ‘Oh my gosh, life is over at 50.’ Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It is not over, it is just beginning.”

Sánchez and Bezos have been engaged since May 2023. She told Vogue last year that she thinks she “blacked out a bit” when Bezos opened the ring box which he’d hidden under her pillow. People first reported that they were dating in January 2019.

That year, Bezos divorced his first wife—MacKenzie Scott—with whom he shares four children. Sánchez has three kids of her own from previous relationships: two with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, and one with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.