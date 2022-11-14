Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend, Plans to Go to Orbit Next Year

Lauren Sánchez, the girlfriend of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced on Monday that she plans to go to orbit sometime in 2023 alongside “a great group of females.” Bezos, who made the trip with his rocket business Blue Origin in 2021, will remain planted on earth.

The couple sat down with CNN for a friendly interview at their home in Washington, DC, in which they touched—often vaguely—on topics ranging from philanthropy to Bezos’ reported interest in buying the Washington Commanders football team.

Bezos declared that he plans to give away most of his wealth, though he offered few details. He said he is still searching for a way to contribute huge sums of money in a “levered way.”

The couple timed the interview with their announcement that Bezos will give Dolly Parton $100 million as the latest recipient of his Courage and Civility Awards. She can use the funds to pursue any charitable initiative of her choosing.

“When you think of Dolly,” Sánchez said, “everyone smiles, right? And all she wants to do is bring light into other people’s world.”Bezos added that the gifts are intended to combat divisiveness in the real world and on social media.

“You have too many examples in the world of conflict and people using ad hominem attacks on social media,” he said. “I think that people use conflict as a tool to achieve their own ends…. Certain politicians criticize other politicians; they criticize their motives, their character, they call them names. Once you’ve done that it’s hard to work with somebody.”