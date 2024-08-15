Lauren Sanchez Posts Pics From Her Hang With Pope: ‘It Was an Honor’
#BLESSED
Jesus taught that being rich will make it difficult to enter the kingdom of God, but apparently it’s no impediment to meeting his representative on Earth. Lauren Sanchez on Thursday shared a series of pictures of her and her Amazon billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos hanging out with Pope Francis in the Vatican, saying it was “an honor” to meet him. “His wisdom, warmth, and humor were deeply touching,” Sanchez wrote in a caption alongside the images. “He reminded us not to take life too seriously, a simple yet powerful reminder to keep lightness in our hearts.” Sanchez, who was recently spotted spending time in Sardinia with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Bezos’ reported $485 million superyacht, said they’d also discussed the “urgent need for climate action” with the pontiff. “His belief in finding beauty and meaning in everything we do resonated deeply with me,” she added. “I love that he encourages priests to read poetry and literature to stay connected with the human spirit.”