Lauren Sánchez Reveals Jeff Bezos’ Morning Ritual
RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, provided a peek behind the curtain into her morning routine with the Amazon founder—including his no phones rule. “I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it’s just us talking,” she told People. “The kids haven’t woken up yet. And we don’t get on our phones. That’s one of the rules.” If it were up to her, Sánchez said she would likely scroll on her device. The Emmy award winning news anchor began publicly dating Bezos in 2019, the same year he divorced his first wife, and, in 2023, the pair became engaged. Sánchez, who is a mom of three, was married twice prior to coupling up with Bezos. “We’re the yin and the yang,” she said of her relationship with the tech billionaire.