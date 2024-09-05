CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lauren Sánchez Reveals Jeff Bezos’ Morning Ritual

    RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

    Lily Mae Lazarus

    Journalist

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (wearing a tuxedo) and Lauren Sanchez (wearing a scarlet red lace and silk gown) arrive for a State Dinner honoring Japan's Prime Minister at the White House.

    Bonnie Cash/Reuters

    Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, provided a peek behind the curtain into her morning routine with the Amazon founder—including his no phones rule. “I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it’s just us talking,” she told People. “The kids haven’t woken up yet. And we don’t get on our phones. That’s one of the rules.” If it were up to her, Sánchez said she would likely scroll on her device. The Emmy award winning news anchor began publicly dating Bezos in 2019, the same year he divorced his first wife, and, in 2023, the pair became engaged. Sánchez, who is a mom of three, was married twice prior to coupling up with Bezos. “We’re the yin and the yang,” she said of her relationship with the tech billionaire.

    Read it at People