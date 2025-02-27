U.S. News

Bezos Blasts Fiancé and Her Girl Squad into Space

LADIES WHO LAUNCH

Jeff Bezos’s rocket company said his fiancée will “lead a team of explorers,” including Katy Perry and CBS anchor Gayle King.

Dan Ladden-Hall
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, is going to lead an all-female crew to space, Blue Origin announced.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Dan Ladden-Hall

Dan Ladden-Hall

Breaking News Editor

DanLaddenHall

dan.hall@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsActor Gene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home Home: Sheriff
Dan Ladden-Hall
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
PoliticsRFK Dismisses Measles Outbreak That Killed Kid as No Biggie
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsLongtime GOP Pollster: Trump Voters Are Getting ‘Buyers’ Remorse’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics‘Bloated, Fat and Disgusting’: Trump Insults All Americans
Nandika Chatterjee