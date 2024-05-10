Lauren Sánchez’s Son Could Be Fashion’s New It Boy

Lauren Sánchez might have stunned at the Met Gala this week in her dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown, but she’s far from the only fashion maven in her family.

Sánchez’s eldest son, Nikko Gonzalez—who graduated from college on Friday, as revealed in a gushing post from his mom—is an up-and-coming model who already has a major runway show under his belt. In January, the 23-year-old made his runway debut in Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear show in Milan. At the show, a smoldering Nikko strutted down the catwalk, sporting a buzz cut and dressed in a black double-breasted suit accented with an on-trend gold brooch.

Ever the proud mama, Sánchez attended the D&G show arm in arm with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, and gushed about her son’s performance afterward. “It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan,” she captioned an Instagram video. “Congrats, my love.”

Nikko, meanwhile, celebrated his big debut in a post of his own, writing, “Humbled to be a part of this sleek beautiful collection. Thank you so much for having me @dolcegabbana @siqueiragui 🖤🖤dream brand with a dream team.”

Though the Milan show marked his first time on the catwalk, Nikko has seemingly had years of experience posing in the public eye; he’s previously walked the red carpet alongside his dad, former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Those years of experience—coupled with his striking looks and buzzy name—suggest Nikko may be primed for a career in modeling. The recent college grad hasn’t publicly spoken about his career ambitions or post-school plans, but if his Instagram account—which is littered with sun-kissed snaps from his jet-setting lifestyle—is any indication, the fashion world may have a new It Boy on its hands.