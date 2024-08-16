Lauryn Hill Blamed for Fugees Tour Cancellation in Pras Diss Track
‘SHE MADE THE MESS’
Rapper Pras is not buying Lauryn Hill’s “bogus excuses” for why the Fugees U.S. anniversary tour was canceled, according to a scathing diss track he released called “Bar Mitzfa” that was obtained by TMZ. Pras raps in the song that “[Hill] made the mess,” that led to the tour’s cancellation three days before its first show. Last week, Hill released a statement on X/Twitter in which she wrote, “With difficulty, the decision was made to pull down our North American tour dates,” and blamed “some media outlets’ penchant for sensationalism” for low ticket sales. Hill also wrote that reports of her show cancellations due to an injury “created a narrative” she feels deterred fans. Pras, who is a member of the Fugees with Hill and rapper Wyclef Jean, slammed Hill on the track, rapping that he’d never spend “another f—ing penny” in association with the singer. He also took to social media to accuse Hill of not showing up on time or keeping her word.