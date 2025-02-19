LaVar Ball Has His Foot Amputated After Suffering Health Issue
DOING WELL
LaVar Ball, the father of NBA stars Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball, had his foot amputated after suffering a “serious” medical issue, according to TMZ. Ball, 57, is reportedly in great spirits and doing well after recently undergoing a medical procedure to get his right foot removed. Ball had a short stint as an professional football player but rose to popularity for promoting his kids after his oldest son, Lonzo, began his basketball career at UCLA. Ball founded the athletic apparel line Big Baller Brand in 2016, which he said was inspired by his sons. Lonzo is a guard for the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo is a guard for the Charlotte Hornets. LiAngelo pursued music after a short-lived professional basketball career. He played in Europe and was signed with the Charlotte Hornets for roughly a month before being waived in 2022. The Daily Beast has reached out to Ball’s representative for comment.
