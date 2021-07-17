‘Law & Order’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Charged With Brutal NYC Murder
TV TO REAL LIFE
TV actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder Friday in connection with a February killing in Jamaica, Queens. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Stokes, who has appeared on NBC’s Law & Order and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, approaching the driver’s side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Feb. 7 and shooting driver Tyrone Jones 11 times before taking off. Jones, who lived a mile-and-a-half from the scene, was immediately pronounced dead by emergency officials. Prosecutors said they don’t know what led to the slaying, nor have they released a connection between Stokes and Jones prior to the murder. If Stokes is convicted, he could face between 25 years to life in prison.
“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “We will not allow it to become the norm.”