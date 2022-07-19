‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Gunned Down While Guarding Set

A gunman shot and killed a crew member of Law & Order: Organized Crime in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, police said.

The 31-year-old victim, a parking enforcement officer, was sitting in a car on set when the gunman approached, opened the door, and shot him multiple times in the neck and head around 5:15 a.m., the New York Daily News reported. He was declared dead at a hospital around 6 a.m.

Police have yet to arrest a suspect and the motive remains unclear, but investigators are searching for surveillance footage.

While the victim did have a criminal record, police are unsure whether his past is related to the fatal shooting.

Residents reported that they heard three shots ring out around the time of the ambush. A colleague said that he did not hear an argument break out prior to the shooting.

Sources told the Daily News that the victim, who lived in Queens, had three children.

One fellow security guard described him as “cheerful, always laughing, always making somebody laugh.”