‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

Actor Ned Eisenberg, who played a defense lawyer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a detective on Mare of Easttown, died this weekend after fighting two forms of cancer. He was 65. Eisenberg, a character actor with a slew of movie credits, appeared as attorney Roger Kressler on two dozen SVU episodes over the course of a decade. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins— cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” his wife, Patricia, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.