‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Accused of Mistreating Women on Sets
DUN-DUN
Law & Order: SVU showrunner David Graziano has been accused of mistreating women on the sets of several shows he’s worked on, with claims of unprofessional behavior dating back more than a decade in a report by the Los Angeles Times. More than a dozen former coworkers of Graziano described him as promoting a hostile workplace through his volatile behavior and inappropriate and demeaning comments toward women. Haley Cameron, a script coordinator who left the show in light of Graziano joining as showrunner in June, called him “a very unprofessional, ego-centric, and immature man” in a warning to other script coordinators on a listserv. “I urge you—especially women — to think twice before putting yourself in a position that could end as badly as mine did,” she wrote. A spokesperson for the showrunner denied her claims, telling the Times that Cameron was unprofessional and quit before she could get fired. Amy Hartman, a script coordinator who worked with him on the TV series Coyote in 2021, said Graziano is “super toxic.” NBC Universal conducted an investigation into Cameron’s claims, ultimately clearing Graziano of any wrongdoing. He was also cleared after an investigation for his conduct on the set of Coyote by Sony.