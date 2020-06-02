‘Law & Order’ Writer Fired for Threatening to ‘Light Up’ Looters in Facebook Post

Read it at Vanity Fair
Law & Order producer Dick Wolf has fired writer Craig Gore for writing Facebook posts threatening to harm looters. Gore had been a writer for Law & Order: Organized Crime, a new spinoff of the nearly 30-year-old franchise.
Gore had posted an image on his personal Facebook of himself in a mask standing at his front door and holding an assault rifle with a caption that read, “Curfew…” In the comments of that same post, Gore wrote, “You think I won’t light motherfuckers up who are trying to fuck w/ my property?”
Wolf denounced the conduct in a Tuesday tweet announcing his decision to fire Gore. “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf wrote.