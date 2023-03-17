CHEAT SHEET
Law Enforcement Gears Up for a Potential Trump Indictment Next Week, Report Says
Law enforcement agencies—including the New York City police, state police, Secret Service, and FBI—are all preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump will be indicted as early as next week. Trump faces potential charges for his alleged role in a hush-money payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels, who claims she was given $130,000 to shut about her affair with the former president. Trump denies the allegation. In 2018, Trump fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to dishing out the payment, saying he did so on behalf of his client. This week, law enforcement agencies have reportedly been discussing security plans for Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump would face charges if indicted.