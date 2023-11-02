CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Wall Street Law Firms Urge Universities to Stamp Out Campus Antisemitism

    ZERO TOLERANCE

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Harvard students' pro-Palestine protest

    Pat Greenhouse/Getty

    More than two dozen major Wall Street firms have told more than 20 law school deans to clamp down on a recent rise in antisemitic behavior on campus, including several instances where students have called for violence against Jews and the taking away of Israel's statehood. It reads in part: “Such anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms.” The letter, first reported by The New York Times, comes after a Cornell University junior was arrested on Tuesday for making violent online threats to Jewish students. One of the law firm signees, Davis Polk & Wardwell, canceled three job offers to law students at Harvard and Columbia because of their remarks on the Israel-Hamas war, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The firms said that on-campus comments are still significant after graduation as law students who move on are entering an industry that centers around client relationships.

    Read it at The New York Times