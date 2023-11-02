Wall Street Law Firms Urge Universities to Stamp Out Campus Antisemitism
ZERO TOLERANCE
More than two dozen major Wall Street firms have told more than 20 law school deans to clamp down on a recent rise in antisemitic behavior on campus, including several instances where students have called for violence against Jews and the taking away of Israel's statehood. It reads in part: “Such anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms.” The letter, first reported by The New York Times, comes after a Cornell University junior was arrested on Tuesday for making violent online threats to Jewish students. One of the law firm signees, Davis Polk & Wardwell, canceled three job offers to law students at Harvard and Columbia because of their remarks on the Israel-Hamas war, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The firms said that on-campus comments are still significant after graduation as law students who move on are entering an industry that centers around client relationships.