‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Canceled After Five Seasons

Police Academy star Steve Guttenberg, 67, didn’t just play a hero on screen—he apparently went full action-movie mode during the deadly Palisades fire last year. Appearing on Maury Povich’s On Par podcast Monday, Guttenberg recounted how he sprang into action during the January blaze that ravaged Los Angeles and destroyed more than 6,800 structures. He said he first started moving abandoned cars clogging the road after realizing emergency vehicles wouldn’t be able to get through. But things got even crazier when Guttenberg spotted an elderly couple calmly sitting in their living room watching TV as the fire approached. After knocking on the window and warning them to get out, he said the pair refused to budge, sparking a “big fight.” That’s when Guttenberg said he took matters into his own hands. “I had to break into their house through a window,” he said, adding that he landed on the kitchen floor with “glass everywhere.” Guttenberg said he then carried the couple outside so firefighters could get to them. The actor joked, the couple “hated” him for it, and the woman even hit him on the head during the rescue as he warned, “Your house is going to burn down.”
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- 1‘80’s Icon Reveals Heroic Act During Palisades FiresMETHOD ACTINGSteve Guttenberg recounted how he rescued a stubborn elderly couple during the Palisades fires.
- 2Bombshell DNA Evidence Found in Nancy Guthrie’s HomeFRESH LEADSPima County Sheriff Christ Nanos previously said that investigators have “a lot of intel to work with” and that they are “definitely closer” to breaking the case.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Brian Williams Plots Netflix Comeback After Scandal'WE'RE BACK'The veteran news anchor is diving into Netflix’s growing podcast space after he was axed by NBC in 2015.
- 4‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Canceled After Five SeasonsLAYING DOWN THE LAWIt was moved from a broadcast slot to streaming for its fifth season.
Partner updateAD BY G.H.BASSThis New Collaboration Reimagines the Classic Penny LoaferWORTH EVERY PENNYUpgrade your spring footwear with this new collection from G.H. Bass and Aritzia.
- 5Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence on Her Estranged SonBRIDGES BURNEDBrooklyn Beckham claims she “hijacked” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz.
- 6Cops Respond to Bomb Threat at the Pope’s Brother’s HomeCHILLINGThe pontiff’s older brother was targeted in a Chicago suburb just days after the president attacked Pope Leo.
- 7Shakespeare’s Lost London Home Discovered After 400 YearsHOME TRUTH“I was doing research as part of a wider project and couldn’t believe it when I realized what I was looking at,” the English professor said.
- 8Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Opens Up Months After His Death'DEEPER THAN WORDS'Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to share a tribute.
Shop with ScoutedThis Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines & FirmnessLIGHT UPThe ultimate Mother’s Day gift for self-care and beauty enthusiasts.
- 9‘Baywatch’ Actor Accused of Hit and Run That Killed a Dog HIT AND RUNThe actor allegedly hit an 11-year-old English Labrador in a gated Malibu community.
- 10Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years FINALE OF A LIFETIME‘70 Up′ will conclude later this year, after a run that began in the 1960s
A DNA sample that may reveal who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie is being analyzed by the FBI, according to sources familiar with the investigation who spoke to ABC News. A private lab working with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department sent the sample—discovered during the initial investigation at Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona—to the federal agency. The FBI has access to state-of-the-art technology that could help analyze the sample, which the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says contains DNA from more than one person. Sheriff Chris Nanos said the process could take up to six months to isolate the relevant DNA strands, adding that five labs are simultaneously working on evidence from the Guthrie case. The mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home and was reported missing by her family on February 1. Savannah returned to her post earlier this month, on the same day two new ransom notes were sent to TMZ, alleging that they knew where the 84-year-old’s dead body was located in exchange for payment in Bitcoin.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Former news host Brian Williams is making a comeback—this time on Netflix. The 66-year-old veteran anchor is teaming up with the streaming giant to host a new podcast, We’re Back! With Brian Williams, as Netflix continues its push into the booming podcast space. The show, announced Thursday, will feature Williams in extended interviews with “actors, writers, musicians, athletes, journalists and unexpected newsmakers,” and is set to debut later this year. Williams, who anchored NBC Nightly News for a decade, was sidelined for six months without pay in 2015 after his embellished account of a helicopter incident during the Iraq War unraveled. Now, five years after he left his anchor position at MSNBC, Williams framed his move to podcasting as a fresh chapter after a lengthy career in journalism. “After 40 years in the news business,” he said, he’s eager to dive into “interesting conversations with creative, funny, smart, talented and consequential people,” calling Netflix “the perfect home” for the project. The hire also reunites Williams with a familiar collaborator—his former NBC and MSNBC producer Jonathan Wald, who will executive-produce the series—as Netflix steadily expands its podcast lineup.
‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Canceled After Five Seasons
Law & Order: Organized Crime has been canceled by NBC after a five-year run. The show aired on NBC from 2021 to 2024, then moved to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, for its fifth and final season. The show told the story of detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni‚ a lead character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a decade after his final appearance on the original series. The procedural crime drama showed Stabler as a lead detective in the Organized Crime Control Bureau as he attempts to find his wife’s killer. The show also starred Danielle Moné Truitt, Rick Gonzalez, Ainsley Seiger, and Dean Norris. The show was a welcome addition in the Law and Order universe to fans and critics alike when it premiered in 2021. “It’s rare that a television event lives up to its hype. But thanks to Meloni and Hargitay, Elliot Stabler’s big return to the Law & Order universe really did,” one TVLine critic said.
Comfortable and stylish, the penny loafer is a staple shoe for spring’s transitional weather. The classic silhouette has been overdue for a modern refresh, so the storied American footwear brand G.H.BASS is teaming up with Aritzia to bring the penny loafer into 2026. The duo’s new collection launches today with two styles, the square-toe Milton and the rounded-toe Spence.
Both the Milton and the Spence are made with premium leathers including supple cow nappa, lightweight sheep leather, and durable calf leather. The pleated outer vamp adds flexibility when walking. On the inside, memory foam keeps you comfy well past your first wear. Each pair is finished with a co-branded coin for an elevated, polished touch. From weekday errands parties to weekend brunches, the Milton and the Spence are your new go-to shoes.
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Victoria Beckham is finally telling her side of the story on her family’s estrangement from her oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. “I think that we’ve always—we love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be,” the former Spice Girl, 51, told The Wall Street Journal’s magazine in an interview published Thursday. “And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.” The rift within the family became public after 27-year-old Brooklyn posted a series of Instagram stories in January alleging he had been “consistently disrespected” by his parents. He claimed his mother “hijacked” his and wife Nicola’s first dance at their wedding and danced “very inappropriately” with him. In the explosive statement, he also said his family “values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” and alleged that they asked him to sign away the rights to his name before the wedding. A few hours after the shocking posts, David Beckham, 50, said that children “make mistakes” on social media, adding “that’s how they learn.” A source close to the family told People the Beckhams “are afraid of losing their son” and they would “take him back in a minute.”
Police scrambled to evacuate the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo’s older brother late Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. John Prevost, a retired Catholic school principal who has spoken of playing Wordle with his pontiff brother every morning, was the apparent target of what was deemed to be an unfounded bomb threat. It came just days after President Donald Trump publicly lashed out at the pope and falsely claimed he supported Iran having a nuclear weapon, lamenting that he was not more like his MAGA-loving brother Louis Prevost, who lives in Florida. Authorities in New Lenox said the threat was ultimately found to be a hoax after officers urged neighbors to evacuate and conducted a thorough search of the property with bomb-sniffing K-9 units. John Prevost has largely avoided the spotlight, while Louis Prevost has won public praise from the president. “Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. New Lenox police said an investigation into the false bomb threat is ongoing.
William Shakespeare’s long-lost London house has been located in Blackfriars, thanks to English professor Lucy Munro, who discovered its floor plan among documents from the London Archives and the National Archives. “I was doing research as part of a wider project and couldn’t believe it when I realized what I was looking at—the floorplan of Shakespeare’s Blackfriars house,” the Shakespeare expert told the BBC. Historians suspected Shakespeare owned a home in London, but Munro’s find revealed its exact location. “It would have been sort of L-shaped, with part of it going over the gatehouse. It’s not huge, but it’s relatively substantial. It was large enough to be subdivided into two houses at some point,” Munro described the property to CNN, which she says is near where Shakespeare worked at Blackfriars Theater. According to documents unearthed by the academic, Shakespeare’s granddaughter sold the house in 1665, decades after his death, and a year before the Great Fire of London.
Brooke Hogan, 37, is remembering her estranged father with an emotional tribute months after his death. Nine months after Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at 71 in his Florida home, Brooke posted a black-and-white illustration of the two embracing on Instagram. “If my love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” she wrote. The comments quickly filled with messages calling the tribute “beautiful” and offering support. In the days after his July death, Brooke said their bond “has never broken, not even in his final moments,” describing their connection as “deeper than words” and one that “spanned lifetimes.” Brooke recently got candid about the pair’s estranged relationship. During the season 7 premiere of HGTV’s Rock the Block, Brooke said she had been cast on the show long before her father died, but did not tell him because “we weren’t talking” at the time. With tears in her eyes, she said she never got the chance to share the news with him—and is left wondering whether he would have been proud.
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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.
The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.
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David Charvet, who starred alongside Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, is accused of fatally striking a dog with his car and then fleeing the scene. TMZ reported that early Thursday morning a woman named Vera Errico was walking her three dogs in a gated Malibu community when Charvet approached in his pickup truck. Errico says the actor then hit one of her dogs, an 11-year-old English Labrador named Sunday, and didn’t stop his vehicle. The animal had to be euthanized at the vet. Errico said she believes Charvet, 53, left the gated community and contacted the police. She told TMZ that she and her husband were on the way to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. When the celebrity tabloid approached the Baywatch star, he allegedly gave no comment and said to reach out to his publicist. In addition to starring in the iconic lifeguard series, Charvet appeared in the soap opera Melrose Place, which aired from 1992 to 1999. A native of France, Charvet has also released pop-rock albums where he sings in both English and French.
A groundbreaking documentary series that has followed more than a dozen people throughout their lives, from childhood to death, will air its finale. 70 Up first began as 7 Up in 1964, when participants were in elementary school. The show followed the group as they grew up and chased their dreams. A new episode is released every seven years. The cast has featured ‘Cheeky Chap’ Tony, an aspiring jockey who became a London taxi driver, and Neil, who dreamed of being an astronaut before struggling with homelessness. There are also great success stories, like Nick, who went from the son of a farmer to becoming a nuclear physicist. He died in 2023. Other key figures in the series, including the show’s longtime director Michael Apted, have also died before the finale. Now, viewers are expecting a tear-jerking finale that has been as meaningful for creators as it has been for the audience. Producer Claire Lewis said the show has been “an incredible lifetime’s work and has given me a second family.” The 54-year-old director, Asif Kapadia, said the show has been “a dream project,” going on to call 70 Up “the ultimate portrait of human life.”