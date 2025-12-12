Law Professor Sues Boeing After Allegedly Breathing Toxic Fumes on Flight
A law professor is suing Boeing for $40 million, claiming that his brain injury was caused by noxious fumes on one of its planes, according to the Wall Street Journal. Jonathan Harris alleges he was on board a Delta Air Lines 737 from Atlanta, Ga., to Los Angeles, Calif., in August last year when he was exposed to a smell reminiscent of old socks. Passengers detected it after the plane touched down, but as they waited 45 minutes for a gate to become available, the WSJ reports, the situation got worse. Harris, a lecturer at Loyola Law School at the time, and other passengers said they were having trouble breathing and later vomited. The Wall Street Journal reports that Harris alleges he has had lasting symptoms, including balance and motor skill issues. His lawyer said the case is the first in which the lead plaintiff is a passenger, although crew members have filed similar fume-related suits. The FAA received a letter from 39 members of Congress in September asking that fume-related incidents be addressed. The industry maintains that such cases are rare.