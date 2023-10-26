Law Prohibits the Wild Name Spanish Aristocrat Gave His Daughter
¡DIOS!
A Spanish aristocrat is not going to be able to legally register his daughter in the name with which she was baptized because it is too long, according to reports. Fernando Fitz-James Stuart, the 17th Duke of Huéscar, and his wife, Sofía Palazuelo, welcomed their second child into the Christian faith earlier this month with the name “Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos.” Spanish site El Plural shared the news but complained the name was too long to “fit in the headline”—and it also turns out to be too long for Spanish law. The country’s Civil Registry dictates that “no more than one compound name” can be accepted, meaning little Sofía will need to be given a different, radically shorter name on all her official documentation.