Lawmaker Files Bill to Lure Disney World to North Carolina Amid DeSantis Feud
FREE MICKEY
If Florida doesn’t want to be the House of Mouse anymore, there’s another state that might be interested in the gig: North Carolina. A legislator from the Tar Heel State has filed a measure that would allow Disney to shift its operations out of Florida, saying in a release that “North Carolina is a great place to do business,” according to WGHP. The bill introduced by state Sen. Michael Garrett (D), appropriately called the “Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act,” seeks $750,000 to explore the possibility of luring Disney across state lines. The proposal comes amid Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) ongoing grudge match with Disney, which kicked off after the company made its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill known, and has escalated into a full-on slugfest over the park’s special tax district. In an apparent swipe at DeSantis, Garrett added, “Politicians who put their state’s economy at risk to boost their own selfish political ambitions are a liability.” He said he would “welcome The Walt Disney Company and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness currently gripping the great state of Florida.”