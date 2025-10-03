Lawmaker Makes Good on Sombrero Racism Vow by Trolling Trump

A House Democrat kept his promise to fight fire with fire over the White House’s racist sombrero meme smear, and has posted a fresh Epstein-themed movie poster aimed at Donald Trump.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez posted a short video on his X account, unveiling “Forgetting Jeffrey Epstein,” a spoof of the 2008 rom-com Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The art shows a glum Trump in a Hawaiian shirt and colourful garland, clutching an old photo of his old friend, the late pedophile, on a sunny beach.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez's latest movie poster troll on Trump. Jimmy Gomez / X

The chunky yellow title typography and blue-sky, tropical backdrop mirror the original film poster’s beach-vacation vibe.

A caption at the top reads, “From the guys who brought you the’ Birthday Book and Mar-a-Lago,” a reference to a sexually explicit imagery Trump is alleged to have contributed to a book for Epstein’s 50th—though he denies it—and Trump’s private members club where they would often hang out.

The post is set to the song, Coconut Island by Louis Armstrong, with the lyrics, “I would linger a while and just gaze into your lovely eyes so blue. Then I’d walk for a mile and come running back to be with you.”

Gomez had vowed to post a new Epstein spoof every time Trumpworld spreads the racist sombrero meme of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries—which the White House did again on Thursday, saying on X, “We weren’t kidding... DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN.”

The White House account once again posts racist sombrero meme of Hakeen Jeffreis and Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. X

And so Gomez clapped back, “Hey @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse, we weren’t kidding either. REPUBLICAN SHUTDOWN.”

A source close to Gomez, 50, told the Beast, “Jimmy has plenty more film posters up his sleeve—and just like the White House says they won’t stop posting the sombrero meme until the Republicans can reach an agreement with the Democrats to end the shutdown, nor will Jimmy stop until they stop posting the racist sombrero meme.”

It’s the latest volley in Gomez’s escalating “Epstein posters” campaign, which the Los Angeles Rep. launched two days ago. That opener spoofed Crazy Rich Asians with a “Crazy Rich Pedos” gag and the hashtag #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles.

Trump’s past with the convicted sex offender financier—who died by suicide in 2019—still dogs him as he fights releasing the Epstein files he once vowed to make public, a delay that’s ticked off parts of his base.

Republicans in the Senate and House have so far blocked efforts to release all files on the late convicted child sex offenderJeffrey Epstein, who Trump once described as a "great guy." Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Gomez’s poster digs at a chapter Trump has long tried to keep at arm’s length.

There’s no evidence Trump engaged in illegal conduct with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who he socialized with regularly in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The 79-year-old has consistently denied all allegations of sexual impropriety. Gomez’s posts do not accuse Trump of any crime.

Gomez’s retaliatory trolling lands as the shutdown grinds on and the administration turns government platforms into a partisan meme machine.

Gomez entered politics after studying at UCLA and Harvard. Eric Connolly; U.S. House Office of Photography/House of Representatives

The White House on Wednesday looped their AI-generated video of Jeffries in a sombrero on briefing-room TVs, despite staff crunches at “the troll factory” during the shutdown. Vice President J.D. Vance has waved the clip away as “funny.”

The Trump administration’s communications team has also converted the official White House comment line into a recorded message from press secretary Karoline Leavitt, making false claims that Democrats are prioritizing health care for undocumented immigrants.

Across federal agencies, partisan shutdown messaging has spilled into autoresponders and newsletters, with watchdogs questioning whether it brushes up against Hatch Act boundaries, according to the ”

Republicans insist Democrats are at fault for refusing a short-term funding bill, while Democrats say the GOP is holding government services hostage while demanding unrelated concessions.

But as the meme war continues, and the White House signals it will keep “having fun” until Democrats give in, expect more Epstein jibes towards Trump from Gomez.