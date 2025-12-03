Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are demanding an urgent sit-down with Attorney General Pam Bondi over new information related to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter sent Wednesday, they gave Bondi until Friday to provide them with the “new information” that was cited as the impetus for fresh Epstein-related investigations, which could hinder the full release of the files. Republicans Thomas Massie and Lisa Murkowski joined Democrats Ro Khanna, Ben Ray Lujan, and Jeff Merkley in calling on Bondi to back up her words from a Nov. 19 press conference, according to NBC News. As the lawmakers note in the letter, Bondi at that time said “new” and “additional” information had emerged to warrant fresh investigations into figures connected to Epstein.

“In the interest of transparency and clarity on the steps required to faithfully implement the Epstein Files Transparency Act, we request a briefing either in a classified or unclassified setting, to discuss the full contents of this new information in your possession at your convenience, but not later than Friday, December 5th, 2025,” they wrote.

Trump's relationship with Epstein has dogged his second administration. Thomas Concordia/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

They argued that it was necessary to reveal any new information in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compels the Justice Department to publicly release “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials” on the disgraced financier by Dec. 19.

“In light of the short 30 day deadline to release the Epstein Files, we are particularly focused on understanding the contents of any new evidence, information or procedural hurdles that could interfere with the Department’s ability to meet this statutory deadline,” they wrote.

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded efforts to release fresh findings in the case to the public. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

They outlined in their message a “shared interest in supporting the Department of Justice’s efforts to carry out the provisions of this critical new law.”

While the law stipulates that new intel must not be withheld for the sake of “political sensitivity” or due to a threat of embarrassment to prominent figures, concerns have been raised over the prospects of full disclosure amid reports of a “Special Redaction Project” at the Justice Department.

Internal correspondence obtained by Bloomberg last week reportedly lays out how FBI Director Kash Patel tasked around 1,000 special agents with overseeing redactions to the documents, which critics believe may contain embarrassing details of President Donald Trump’s own past relationship with the convicted pedophile.