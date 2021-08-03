Proposal in New York County Could Lead to Police Retaliation Against Protesters, Activists Say
PAYBACK?
A new bill in a New York county has prompted civil rights activists to sound the alarm over what they say could lead to police officers unfairly targeting protesters. Lawmakers in Nassau County on Monday approved a proposal that would make police officers and first responders a protected class, thus allowing them to sue protesters. Activists fear the move could lead to retaliation by officers for the widespread George Floyd protests that occurred last summer. “This is intended to evoke fear in the community…This is payback,” civil rights lawyer Frederick Brewington was quoted saying by NBC New York. “It’s not right. It’s not acceptable and it is against the law.” It’s unknown if County Executive Laura Curran will sign or veto the bill if it’s approved. A spokesperson for Curran said she “looks forward to hearing public comment and discussion.”