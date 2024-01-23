Lawmakers Spring to Try and Stop LA Times’ ‘Death Spiral’
SAVE THE PAPER
The Los Angeles Times’ chaos over imminent layoffs received federal attention on Monday after 10 members of the city’s congressional delegation, led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), wrote a letter imploring the owner and the union that represents the L.A. Times Guild to find some middle ground to save jobs. “I'm hoping that they find a way to resolve this issue that keeps the integrity of the newspaper intact,” Gomez told Confider on Monday. “If not, I can see a death spiral beginning.” The group recommended the Times consider a buyout system akin to The Washington Post’s spree last month. Times reporter and Media Guild of the West President Matt Pearce told Confider he hoped the letter would prompt the paper to “consider its options here before doing permanent damage to the newsroom.” A Times spokesperson urged lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow the Times to negotiate with tech companies and have them pay for journalism hosted on their platforms.