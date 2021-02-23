CHEAT SHEET
    Lawrence Ferlinghetti, San Francisco Bookseller and Patron of the Beat Poets, Dies at 101

    THE BEAT GOES ON

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    File Photo/Reuters

    Lawrence Ferlinghetti—poet, owner of San Francisco’s iconic City Lights bookstore, and muse and patron of the Beat movement—died Monday of a lung condition, according to his family. He was 101. A World War II veteran who commanded a submarine off the coast of Normandy on D-Day, Ferlinghetti moved to the Bay Area after the war, opening his bookstore in 1953. Three years later, he would publish Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl,” a cultural touchstone in the counter-cultural poetry movement—and, later on, the centerpiece of an obscenity trial, in which the court ultimately acquitted Ferlinghetti. “The first thing I realized, there was no bookstore to become the locus for the literary community,” Ferlinghetti told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2018. “It’s really important if you’re going to have a literary community, it has to have a locus.” He is survived by his two children, Julie and Lorenzo.

