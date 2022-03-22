Accused Sex Cult Boss Larry Ray AGAIN Has Medical Emergency During Witness Testimony

Accused sex cult leader Lawrence Ray had his second medical emergency in the span of a week at his federal trial on Tuesday, just as an ex-Sarah Lawrence student testified he had forced her into prostitution.

Ray’s lawyer asked for an abrupt break around 12:30 pm, which was promptly granted by the judge. As the Manhattan federal courtroom was cleared out, crying was audible from an adjacent witness room. FDNY medics entered the courtroom, where the 62-year-old could be seen alone at an emptied defense table.

Claudia Drury, the ex-Sarah Lawrence student, was on her third day of testimony Tuesday. Later, outside the courthouse, Ray was seen being carted out by two FDNY medics.

The abrupt end to proceedings marked just the latest medical emergency in a chaotic trial. The case centers on allegations that Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm room in 2010 and effectively started a sex cult for nearly a decade under the guise of “therapy sessions” as a “father figure.” Drury is alleged to be among his victims

Last Tuesday, Ray was rushed out of the courthouse on a stretcher hours after his lawyers said that he had “suffered a seizure.” Defense attorney Marne Lenox initially said that Ray did not need to be hospitalized, but he was in fact later carted out on a stretcher.