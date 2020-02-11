Dad Ran a Sex Cult Out of Daughter’s Sarah Lawrence Dorm, Feds Say

The father of a former student at Sarah Lawrence College has been charged with running a sex cult out of his daughter’s dorm room for nearly a decade, authorities said Tuesday.

Lawrence Ray, 60, faces several charges, including sex trafficking, extortion, and forced labor for allegedly subjecting “his victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse,” and laundering about $1 million from one victim under the guise of self-help.

Ray “targeted a group of college students and others for indoctrination and criminal exploitation,” according to the indictment filed in the U.S. Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors allege that shortly after his release from a New Jersey prison in 2010, Ray moved into his daughter’s on-campus housing at the elite college in upstate New York and began manipulating her friends—preaching about “his personal philosophy” and conducting “therapy sessions.” The alleged abuse later continued in his Manhattan apartment, North Carolina, and other locations.

During the “therapy” sessions, the 60-year-old learned “intimate details about their private lives, vulnerabilities, and mental health struggles under the pretense of helping them. Ray alienated several of the victims from their parents and convinced several of the victims that they were ‘broken’ and in need of fixing by Ray,” the indictment states.

At least one of the college students also engaged in prostitution for Ray’s financial benefit, prosecutors alleges.

To ensure his victims’ silence, Ray allegedly extracted false confessions using sleep deprivation, psychological and sexual humiliation, verbal abuse, physical violence, and threats of legal action.

“Ray ultimately extracted false confessions from at least seven victims that they had intentionally damaged Ray’s and his family members’ and other associates’ property,” the indictment said, adding other erroneous confessions included that they had “poisoned Ray and his family members.”

The father, who also allegedly took “explicit photographs of some of the victims” to ensure their silence, documented these false confessions with video recordings, doctored journal entries, and copies of emails. He also forced students to give him thousands of dollars, often making them drain their parents’ bank accounts, to ensure their loyalty, authorities said.

Prosecutors also allege that if any of these students ever made a mistake, or went against Ray’s teachings, the 60-year-old father would accuse them of “sabotage”—which often led to cruel physical and emotional punishment.

Ray’s alleged extortion and sex-trafficking scheme was first detailed in a New York Magazine expose last April. While Ray was once a close friend of ex-New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, he played a central role in the top cop’s prosecution and previously acted as an FBI informant.

“Larry Ray is a psychotic con man who has victimized every friend he’s ever had. It’s been close to 20 years since I last heard from him, yet his reign of terror continues,” Kerik said about his former friend in the New York Magazine story.