Accused Sex Cult Boss Threw Cash at Democratic Campaigns, Witness Says
POLITICAL AMBITIONS
Accused Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray made his followers donate money to Democratic political causes, a witness testified on Tuesday. Felicia Rosario, a 39-year-old whom Ray allegedly considered his “wife,” testified during his sex-crimes trial that the 62-year-old would often make her and others donate to a Democratic state house candidate who employed his daughter. “We donated to the campaign,” Rosario said, claiming that Ray’s alleged co-conspirator, Isabella Pollok, also donated to Talia Ray’s boss. According to OpenSecrets, Rosario made two $2,600 donations to Democrat Lowell Simon’s campaign in 2018. She also donated a total of $10,500 to the North Carolina Democratic Party that same year. The nonprofit that tracks political contributions also has records indicating Pollok donated to the same campaign—as well as a much smaller amount, $13, to former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in 2018. Pollok and Ray have both pleaded not guilty for their alleged roles in what prosecutors say was a twisted criminal enterprise defined by manipulation.