    Accused Sex Cult Boss Threw Cash at Democratic Campaigns, Witness Says

    POLITICAL AMBITIONS

    Pilar Melendez

    Southern District of New York

    Accused Sarah Lawrence sex cult leader Lawrence Ray made his followers donate money to Democratic political causes, a witness testified on Tuesday. Felicia Rosario, a 39-year-old whom Ray allegedly considered his “wife,” testified during his sex-crimes trial that the 62-year-old would often make her and others donate to a Democratic state house candidate who employed his daughter. “We donated to the campaign,” Rosario said, claiming that Ray’s alleged co-conspirator, Isabella Pollok, also donated to Talia Ray’s boss. According to OpenSecrets, Rosario made two $2,600 donations to Democrat Lowell Simon’s campaign in 2018. She also donated a total of $10,500 to the North Carolina Democratic Party that same year. The nonprofit that tracks political contributions also has records indicating Pollok donated to the same campaign—as well as a much smaller amount, $13, to former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in 2018. Pollok and Ray have both pleaded not guilty for their alleged roles in what prosecutors say was a twisted criminal enterprise defined by manipulation.

