O’Donnell: Trump’s Answers Show He’s ‘Trapped in His Stupidity’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell says Donald Trump is “trapped in his stupidity” after giving a series of disastrous answers about who paused U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The Last Word anchor slammed the president’s “I haven’t thought about it” response when pressed on who authorized the now-reversed decision to halt weapons shipments to the country fighting off Russian invasion.

“If there’s a shred of truth in anything that Donald Trump said, it would be, ‘Well, I haven’t thought about it.’ And that is the truth of everything Donald Trump does and doesn’t do as president,” O’Donnell said.

“It takes Trumpian stupidity to say something like that. And when you’re as stupid as Donald Trump, you have no idea how stupid your stupidity sounds. Donald Trump is trapped in his stupidity. There is no way he can fake being smart about anything, not even his lifetime passion and supposed area of greatest expertise golf, which he simply lies about.”

Lawrence O'Donnell has attacked Donald Trump's Ukraine aid responses for the second night in a row. Screengrab/MSNBC

O’Donnell also ripped Trump’s “colossal stupidity” after he replied “I don’t know, you tell me” on Tuesday when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked who authorized the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine without the president’s approval. The move is widely reported to have been made by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was sitting right next to Trump while he fielded questions from the White House press corps.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, The New York Times’ Shawn McCreesh followed up, asking if Trump had figured out who paused the weapons shipments to Ukraine. Trump answered: “I haven’t thought about it, because we’re looking at Ukraine right now and munitions, but no, I’ve not gone into it.”

McCreesh pressed further, asking what it says about Trump’s administration that such a major decision could happen without the president knowing.

“I would know if a decision was made. I will know. I’ll be the first to know. In fact, most likely I gave the order, but I haven’t done that yet,” Trump replied.

Donald Trump said he didn't know who paused the shipment of military aid to Ukraine while sitting next to Pete Hegseth. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

O’Donnell unloaded on Trump’s nonsensical explanation about who authorized the pause in Ukraine aid, having already blasted his “you tell me” response the day before.

“If you don’t think that string of English words made any sense, you are correct. It did not make any sense,” O’Donnell said.