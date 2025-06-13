Lawrence O’Donnell has called Trump the “slowest and stupidest president in history” for his recent realization that farm-working migrants are essential to the U.S. economy.

During his most recent flagellation of the president on The Last Word, the host tore into Trump’s sudden realization that deporting all of the people who pick our crops might not be the best idea.

“It’s over! The mass deportation lie that he never could have done anyway is over and Donald Trump formally, publicly, gave up today,” O’Donnell argued on Thursday’s show. ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after Trump slightly walked back on his promise to deport immigrants en masse. “Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” he wrote on Truth Social earlier on Thursday.

Trump has finally realized that undocumented workers are an important tenet of the economy. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Agriculture estimates that over 40 percent of crop workers in the U.S. are undocumented. Analysis of 2020 data by the legal advocacy group American Immigration Council suggests that over 1 million undocumented migrants are working in the hotel and hospitality industries.

Trump tried to soften his reversal by bashing Joe Biden and railing against boogeymen.

“In many cases the Criminals allowed into our Country by the VERY Stupid Biden Open Borders Policy are applying for those jobs. This is not good. We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!” his post continued.

But O’Donnell saw through it. “According to Donald Trump today, all of those people can stay. Millions and millions and millions of people can stay... most of the people without documents,” he said.

The host added that Trump explained his decision in a “typically incoherent, mental acuity-challenged way”

Trump later said in a press conference that “our farmers have been hurt badly” and while “they’re not citizens, they’ve turned out to be great.”

“We can’t do that to our farmers,” he added.

Farm workers in Woodland, California, April 2022. FRED GREAVES/REUTERS

“Donald Trump has just learned that today, what everybody else knew for years. In defense of those people who Donald Trump was calling murderers and rapists, everything we’ve been saying I guess has finally sunk in with Donald Trump. The slowest and stupidest president in history,” the host raged.

O’Donnell suggested that “the stupidest man in the room finally realizes the Democrats are completely right about this and always have been.”