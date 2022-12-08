CHEAT SHEET
Lawsuit Accuses Twitter of Targeting Women in Recent Layoffs
Amid layoffs and resignations, Elon Musk’s Twitter is facing yet another lawsuit. Two fired female employees filed a class action suit Wednesday accusing the company of going after women in a sweeping round of layoffs, according to Reuters. Since Musk took control of the company, Twitter has ousted 57 percent of its female employees, and 47 percent of its male employees, according to the suit filed in San Francisco court. And the issue seems to be even worse for those who held engineering roles, with 63 percent of women losing their jobs and 48 percent of its male employees losing their job, the suit alleges.