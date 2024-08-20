Lawsuit Against Harvey Weinstein Can Move Forward, Judge Rules
MORE LEGAL TROUBLE
A lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for the alleged sexual assault of an actress in 1995 can move forward, a judge in New York ruled on Monday. Actress Julia Ormond first sued Weinstein over the allegations through the state’s Adult Survivors Act in October 2023. Alongside Weinstein, Ormond named three more major Hollywood companies: Disney, Miramax, and the Creative Artists Agency. According to the actress, the three companies “enabled and provided cover for Weinstein to assault me and countless others.” Weinstein has previously denied assaulting Ormond, while the companies have argued that they did not know about the allegations against Weinstein until after the assault happened. In a statement provided to Variety on Monday, CAA expressed “deep compassion” for Ormond, but said they disagreed with the judge’s decision not to dismiss the suit. Meanwhile, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday that Weinstein would remain in New York for the remainder of his new trial for the rape conviction that was overturned earlier this year. Weinstein will remain incarcerated on Rikers Island until his retrial in November, the New York Post reported.