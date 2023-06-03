Lawsuit: Connecticut Officials Turned a Bear Into a Spy

CHEAT SHEET
A Connecticut couple is suing the state, claiming environmental officials turned a wild bear into a spy by strapping a camera on it to film their property. Mark and Carol Brault have been locked in a dispute with the town of Hartland, which claims they have been illegally feeding bears, Connecticut Post reports. The Braults, who deny that, allege in their federal complaint that a bear known to frequent their property was outfitted with a camera. “That says to me that they're engaging in a warrantless search of his property,” their lawyer, John R. Williams, said. The state did not respond to a request for comment.